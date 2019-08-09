Team Discount Savings tops TriDub to win TriDub Inc. Summer League Basketball Championship:Brian Free’s 18 points pace TDS in their victory/Free MVP!!!

Brian Free had a great homecoming this week. He became the first Piedmont Classical Bobcat to win a Championship in the school’s newly constructed gymnasium. He was also named the tournament MVP.

Team Discount Savings played against Team TriDub and quickly raced to a 10 point lead, which they never came close to relinquishing.

TriDub had several opportunities to make a come back, but could never create a sustained run. Discount used a stubborn 2-3 zone to thwart the offensive powers of the young TriDub players. They also had several key offensive rebounds which are the back-breakers of any good defensive effort.

Dhieu Deing (USC Aiken, High Point Central) and Devin Resper (NC Wesleyan, Grimsley) led TriDub with 14 point each. However, that was not nearly enough to overcome Free’s 18 points and timely plays from former Northern Guilford Nighthawks, Alec and Sam Hildreth. They had 16 and 12 points, respectively.

Big man Jay Whitley (Methodist University, Western Guilford) was not available but the team rode the capable shoulders of its quick, savvy and much the much improved scoring of Mr. Free.

Stay tuned for 2020, where we hope to increase the number of teams, the pool of talent, and level of play for TriDub, Inc. Basketball Summer League!!