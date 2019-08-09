Thursday Night Baseball/Football Scoreboard:Rockers, Dash and Royals flush out the opposition, while Hoppers get rude visit from Tourists/Carolina Panthers embarrass Bears
Football:Carolina Panthers 23, Chicago Bears 13
Panthers(1-0)/Bears(0-1)
South Atlantic League Baseball:
Asheville Tourists 7, Greensboro Grasshoppers 2
WP:Tribucher(1-1)/LP:Melendez(2-2)….HR ASHE Datres(11)
Hoppers(68-46/24-21)…Tourists(55-61/26-20)
TOG-3:45/Attendance 4,702 at First National Bank Field, in Greensboro, N.C.
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
High Point Rockers 5, Sugar Land Skeeters 0
Rockers(56-42)/Skeeters(51-45)
TOG-2:21/Attendance 2,121
Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash 8, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 7
Dash(60-50)/Pelicans(45-69)
TOG-3:30/Attendance 4,645 at TicketReturn.com Field, in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Appalachian League:
Burlington Royals 10, Danville Braves 0
Royals(28-21)/Braves(19-30)
TOG-2:40/Attendance 1,147 at Burlington Athletic Stadium, in Burlington, N.C.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.