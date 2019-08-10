Friday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Hoppers, Rockers, Royals claim the “W”, while Dash get an “L” from the Woodpeckers(All area seasons are winding down)
South Atlantic League:
Greensboro Grasshoppers 2, Asheville Tourists 1
WP:Kobos(1-1)/Hold:Smith(5)/SV:Alldred(3)/LP:Feltner(6-9)…GSO’s Fabricio Macias with 2 RBI…
Hoppers(69-46/25-21)…Tourists(55-62/26-21)
TOG-2:38/Attendance 5,084 at First National Bank Field, in Greensboro, N.C.
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
High Point Rockers 7, York Revolution 5
Rockers(57-42)/Revolution(53-44)
TOG-2:55/Attendance 1,229 at BB&T Point Ballpark, in High Point, N.C.
Carolina League:
Fayetteville Woodpeckers 6, Winston-Salem Dash 2
Dash(60-51)/Woodpeckers(56-61)
TOG-3:06/Attendance 5,162 at BB&T Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Appalachian League:
Burlington Royals 6, Danville Braves 0
Royals(29-21)/Braves(19-31)
TOG-2:27/Attendance 656 at Burlington Athletic Stadium, in Burlington, N.C.
