Saturday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Hoppers get near No-hitter and a Toribio “Perfect Game” was rolling through 5 1/3 Innings/Rockers win, Royals win, Dash fall and large crowds at all local ballparks on Saturday night, but very little coverage on the Local TV Sports
South Atlantic League:
Greensboro Grasshoppers 8, Asheville Tourists 0
Hoppers starting pitcher Noe Toribio had a Perfect Game going through 5 1/3 Innings and he retired the first 16 batters he faced in this game and left the game after 6 Innings giving up 0 runs on 0 hits, 1 BB’s/6 K’s….The walk in the sixth inning was the only base runner that Toribio allowed on the night…Reliever Winston Nicacio gave up a hit and got a three-inning save…
WP:Toribio(2-1)/LP:Parra(2-2)/SV:Nicascio(1)…GSO’s Zac Susi with a three-run HR(3), Luke Mangieri(4) a two-run HR and Jonah Davis(14), a solo HR for the Hoppers….Hoppers with 14 hits on the night…Toribio and Nicacio combined to throw a one-hitter tonight for the GSO Hoppers…
Hoppers(70-46/26-21)…Tourists(55-63/26-22)
TOG-2:27/Attendance 6,269 at First National Bank Field, in Greensboro, N.C.
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
High Point Rockers 6, York Revolution 1
Rockers(58-42)/Revolution(53-45)
TOG-2:3/Attendance 3,521 at BB&T Ballpark, in High Point, N.C.
Carolina League:
Fayetteville Woodpeckers 5, Winston-Salem Dash 4
Dash(60-52)/Woodpeckers(57-61)
TOG-3:19/Attendance 4,881 at BB&T Ballpark, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Appalachian League:
Burlington Royals 7, Danville Braves 3
Royals(30-21)/Braves(19-32)
TOG-3:04/Attendance 3,112 at Burlington Athletic Stadium, in Burlington, N.C.
