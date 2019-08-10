Sights and Sounds from Today’s Football Scrimmages and Jamborees:At Grimsley, at Dudley, at Northeast Guilford HS

Here is our upload of video shots from today’s high school football scrimmages and jamborees…

We began our trek at Grimsley High School where the Grimsley Whirlies were facing the WS Reagan Raiders….

Click On Below to begin the video show….At Grimsley, then on over to Dudley HS, and then out to Northeast Guilford High School…We saw the Whirlies with a “Big Paw from Shaw”, today…

We saw Northern spreading the field on Dudley some, and the “Dudley D” was still hanging in there…But NG was having some level of success vs. the Panthers…NEG was able to get up field vs. Southeast, and Ragsdale saw some resistance from McMichael, especially from the MAC offense that might have raised a few eyebrows…MAC showed me a TD, that I wasn’t expecting…

We have the football players, the Band and the Cheerleaders on here, so get your football moves on, and move on over here to GreensboroSports.com and as one coach said today, “That kid is 6’5 300 pounds, don’t try and throw the ball through him, it can’t be done”….

Up first our stop at Grimsley for the Sights and Sounds of high school football…Again, Click On Below…

The Grimsley Band comes marching in…

Now we make our move to Dudley High School, where the Dudley Panthers are facing the Northern Guilford Nighthawks….

We now turn our attention to the Dudley High School football cheerleaders….

Next stop is Northeast Guilford High School for Northeast Guilford vs. Southeast Guilford and Ragsdale vs. McMichael….

We start out with NEG vs. SEG…

Ragsdale vs. McMichael next and this might be the “Play of the Day”….You cut the camera on, you look up, and the Touchdown is there…

Back to Northeast vs. Southeast and NEG with one of the longer runs of the day…

Still with NEG vs. SEG

Back to the other side of the field and Ragsdale vs. McMichael…

Ragsdale TD pass to Devan Boykin….

Our last play of the day, with Ragsdale QB on the run and Coach Boykin said, “Go ahead and turn the ball up field and run up field sooner”….’Get that ball in the hole and GO’…..