Diondre Overton(Page HS/Clemson) talks about position change, now a Slot Back for the Clemson Tigers and he has put on/added weight(Ready for a very strong Senior Season)

CLICK HERE for Diondre Overton, from Page High School here in Greensboro, N.C., and Diondre talks about his position change from WR/Iron Man to now playing Slot Back, for the Clemson Football Tigers….

Overton talks about gaining weight and he says that was one of this top priorities, as he remained at Clemson and did not transfer out for his senior season…..

Overton is now a go-to guy for the Clemson Tigers and The State Newspaper, out of Columbia, S.C., has the inside on Diondre Overton and his goals as a Clemson Tiger and if Overton is now in the slot for the Tigers, the added weight, now at 213 pounds, the added weight will help him, as he also looks to run the ball out of the slot, as well as catch passes and take off running out of the slot for the Tigers…