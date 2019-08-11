Sunday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Royals should get the “Royal Treatment”, as Burlington posts only Win on Sunday/Hoppers, Rockers and Dash experience Sunday Summer Solstice(Long Day with L’s)
South Atlantic League:
Asheville Tourists 9, Greensboro Grasshoppers 3
WP:Bush(6-9)/LP:Jennings(5-11)
Hoppers(70-47/26-22)…Tourists(56-63/27-22)
TOG-2:59/Attendance 3,557 at First National Bank Field, in Greensboro, N.C.
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
York Revolution 2, High Point Rockers 0
Rockers(58-3)/Revolution(54-45)
TOG-2:47/Attendance 1,575 at BB&T Ballpark, in High Point, N.C.
Carolina League:
Fayetteville Woodpeckers 4, Winston-Salem Dash 2
Dash(60-53)/Woodpeckers(58-61)
TOG-3:03/Attendance 2,623 at BB&T Ballpark, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Appalachian League:
Burlington Royals 8, Greenville Reds 1
Royals(31-21)/Reds(19-31)
TOG-2:33/Attendance 1,407 at Pioneer Park, in Greenville, Tennessee
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.