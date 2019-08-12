2019-2020 Greensboro College Pride Women’s Basketball Schedule Released

2019-2020 Pride Women’s Basketball Schedule Released

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro College Head Women’s Basketball Coach Randy Tuggle announced the Pride’s 2019-2020 schedule Monday.

Greensboro, who finished the 2018-2019 season with an overall record of 19-7, will welcome six new teams to schedule.

After opening the season with a scrimmage against Hollins University on Nov. 7, the Pride will host the University of Lynchburg to start regular season play on Nov. 11 before the Royals of Regent University comes to Hanes Gymnasium on Nov. 16.

Following their brief two-game home stand to open the season, Tuggle’s squad will hit the road for two games as they make stops at Mid-Atlantic Christian University and Emory & Henry College before hosting a familiar foe in Ferrum College on Nov. 26.

Greensboro will then travel to Princess Anne, Md. to take on the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in an exhibition contest on Dec. 3 before making stops at Southern Virginia University and Virginia University of Lynchburg.

Just before the holiday break, the Pride is set to open USA South Athletic Conference action at home against the Cougars of Averett University on Dec. 14 before closing out the first half of their schedule on Dec. 18 when they travel to Meredith College.

Following the break, Greensboro will host Methodist University and Salem College before hitting the road for four straight contests. During the four-game stretch, the Pride will make stops at Pfeiffer University, Mary Baldwin University, N.C. Wesleyan College, and Piedmont International University.

Over the final 10 games of the season, the Pride will play six home games, including senior day on Feb. 8, while traveling to Averett University, Salem College, Methodist University, and William Peace University.

For more information on Greensboro College women's basketball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.