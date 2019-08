Eastern Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 8/12-8/17/19:Football and Volleyball Scrimmages this week

08/12/19 Monday N/A Dead Period for Winter and Spring Sports

08/13/19 Tuesday N/A Dead Period for Winter and Spring Sports

08/13/19 Tuesday N/A 10:00 AM Freshmen Orientation

08/13/19 Tuesday Volleyball V Girls A 5:00 PM Multi-Team Scrimmage hosted by Glenn

08/13/19 Tuesday Volleyball JV Girls A 5:00 PM Multi-Team Scrimmage hosted by Glenn

08/14/19 Wednesday N/A Teacher Workday

08/14/19 Wednesday N/A Dead Period for Winter and Spring Sports

08/14/19 Wednesday N/A 12:00 PM Coaches Meeting EG Media Center

08/15/19 Thursday N/A Teacher Workday

08/15/19 Thursday N/A Dead Period for Winter and Spring Sports

08/15/19 Thursday Volleyball V Girls H 5:00 PM Multi-Team Scrimmage hosted by EGS EGHS Gymnasium

08/15/19 Thursday Volleyball JV Girls H 5:00 PM Multi-Team Scrimmage hosted by EG S EGHS Gymnasium

08/16/19 Friday N/A Dead Period for Winter and Spring Sports

08/16/19 Friday N/A 12:00 PM Picture Day for FB

08/16/19 Friday Football V Boys A 5:00 PM Scrimmage vs. McMichael @ Reidsville

08/16/19 Friday Football JV Boys A 5:00 PM Scrimmage vs. McMichael @ Reidsville

08/17/19 Saturday N/A Dead Period for Winter and Spring Sports

08/17/19 Saturday N/A 8:30 AM Coaches Meeting Make up session EG Media Center