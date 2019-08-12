High School Football Scrimmages and Jamborees for this Week:Going to be a Busy Week for the Guilford County Teams

Tomorrow/Tuesday:

Eastern Alamance at Page 8am…Was set for 9am, but start time moved up to 8am, due to the heat….

Northern Durham at Ragsdale 6pm

North Forsyth at High Point Central 6pm

Wednesday

Northeast Guilford at Thomasville 9 am

Southeast Guilford at Smithfield-Selma 5pm

Glenn at Smith 6pm

Friday:

West Forsyth Kickoff Classic:East Forsyth vs. Charlotte Mallard Creek 7pm….West Forsyth vs. Weddington 8pm… Southwest Guilford vs. Lexington 9pm….

Smith at High Point Central 6pm

Charlotte Olympic Jamboree:Charlotte Vance vs. Dudley 8pm

D.J. Reader Jamboree (at Grimsley):Northern Guilford vs. Southern Guilford, Ragsdale vs. Ledford 6pm….Northern Guilford vs. Western Guilford, Ragsdale vs. North Davidson, 7pm……Grimsley vs. Southern Guilford, Northwest Guilford vs. Ledford 8pm….Grimsley vs. Western Guilford, Northwest Guilford vs. North Davidson 9pm……

Farm Bureau Jamboree (at Reidsville): Eastern Guilford, McMichael, Northeast Guilford, Reidsville, Rockingham County, Southeast Guilford, Thomasville, Western Alamance, 6pm

CarolinaPreps.com Triad Jamboree (at Page): Glenn vs. Page 8:30pm