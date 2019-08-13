Local Scrimmages set for Today/Tuesday and Northeast Guilford scrimmage, due up on Wednesday at Thomasville, moved to 6pm

Today on the High School Football Scrimmage Lineup:

Eastern Alamance at Page 8am…This one is in the books…Was over there earlier and Page got it done, before it got too hot….Done by just before 10am….

Glenn at Smith 6pm….First scrimmage of the season for the Ben L. Smith Golden Eagles….$3.00 admission at Smith this evening and they are also collecting school supplies at the gate…

Northern Durham at Ragsdale 6pm…$5.00 admission at Ragsdale tonight and several other athletic events will be going on….

North Forsyth at High Point Central 6pm

New word today for the SWG Cowboys on Twitter…..

Southwest Cowboys Football

@SWGHS_Football

Countdown to Kickoff: 11: the number of passing touchdowns thrown by the Cowboys last season

Northeast Guilford Rams Football Scrimmage set for Wednesday moved from 9am to 6pm…..

Northeast Guilford Rams Football

@NEGRamFB

Schedule Change Wednesday’s Scrimmage

@thomasvillehigh

Will now be at 6pm & not 9am. Again Wednesday’s Scrimmage will be at 6pm! Please Help RT

@NEGuilfordHigh