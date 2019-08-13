Monday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Grasshoppers fall in 10 to Kannapolis, as catcher Susi becomes the pitcher and takes the loss/Rockers go to Connecticut to get Win/Reds wreck Royals and Dash with a sash on OFF night

Posted by Andy Durham on August 13, 2019 at 12:42 am under Professional | Be the First to Comment

South Atlantic League:
Kannapolis Intimidators 7, Greensboro Grasshoppers 6….(10 Innings)
WP:Ramsey(4-6)/LP:Susi(0-1)….GSO HR:Jonah Davis(15)
Hoppers(70-48/26-23)…Intimidators(53-65/25-25)
TOG-3:25/Attendance 525 at Intimidators Stadium, in Kannapolis, N.C.

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
High Point Rockers 8, New Britain Bees 6
Rockers(59-43)/Bees(45-53)
TOG-2:50/Attendance 1,820 at New Britain Stadium, New Britain, Connecticut

Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash OFF

Appalachian League:
Greenville Reds 4, Burlington Royals 3
Royals(31-22)/Reds(20-31)
TOG-3:22/Attendance 1.189 at Pioneer Park, in Greenville, Tennessee

