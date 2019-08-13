Monday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Grasshoppers fall in 10 to Kannapolis, as catcher Susi becomes the pitcher and takes the loss/Rockers go to Connecticut to get Win/Reds wreck Royals and Dash with a sash on OFF night
South Atlantic League:
Kannapolis Intimidators 7, Greensboro Grasshoppers 6….(10 Innings)
WP:Ramsey(4-6)/LP:Susi(0-1)….GSO HR:Jonah Davis(15)
Hoppers(70-48/26-23)…Intimidators(53-65/25-25)
TOG-3:25/Attendance 525 at Intimidators Stadium, in Kannapolis, N.C.
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
High Point Rockers 8, New Britain Bees 6
Rockers(59-43)/Bees(45-53)
TOG-2:50/Attendance 1,820 at New Britain Stadium, New Britain, Connecticut
Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash OFF
Appalachian League:
Greenville Reds 4, Burlington Royals 3
Royals(31-22)/Reds(20-31)
TOG-3:22/Attendance 1.189 at Pioneer Park, in Greenville, Tennessee
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.