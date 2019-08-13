Talking Football with High Point Andrews Red Raiders head coach Mitchell Jenkins:Now playing, our Video Interview with Coach Jenkins

We spoke with Coach Mitchell Jenkins today over at High Point Andrews High School and got Coach Jenkins’ input on the upcoming 2019 high school football season, in Guilford County…Coach Jenkins used to be an assistant coach at Dudley HS for head coach Victor Floyd and he also was an assistant at Ben L. Smith High School, for head coach Tony McKee…Coach Jenkins coached current Southeast Guilford HS head coach Kennedy Tinsley, while Coach Tinsley was a player(LB) at Dudley and he coached Smith head coach Brandon Wiggins, when Wiggins was a player(LB) at Smith….Coach Jenkins was also the head coach for the Greenboro arena league football team, the Greensboro Revolution….Coach Jenkins has most recently been coaching high school football(14 years) down in Georgia….

**********Our Seven-on-Seven Series of questions for Coach Jenkins:**********

1)For your program to reach the playoffs, what will your record need to be this season?

Coach Jenkins: To get to the playoffs, we need to win four or five conference games…..

2)Who will be your team leaders on Offense, Defense, and Special Teams?

Coach Jenkins: Jenoah McIver at QB, AJ Herndon at RB, Mario Hoskins at RB, Trey Lindsay at RB, and Kenel Barrett at WR…Barrett is a crafty receiver….On Defense we have DeAndre McManus at CB, and Brandon Carter 6’2/220 at DE….For Special Teams, McManus, Hoskins and Lindsay are very fast make for goo return men…..

3)What do remember about about your football practice days, back when you were playing high school football?

Coach Jenkins: From his playing days in practice it was hot and there was NO heat index plan like we have today…..The kids back then stayed outside more and they were more used to the heat….Back in those at my old high school and Marlboro County, South Carolina we had the two a-day practices, but you won’t see practices like those any more, but I remember them well….We had good facilities in Marlboro County…We had chartered buses for our road trips, we dressed, played and traveled first class……We just had our High Point Andrews scrimmage yesterday/Monday and we did a good job vs. Bartlett Yancey, Oxford Webb, and Granville Central….The key still is, “Field Position is the Key to Football”…..Back on Monday, the opposing team’s offenses only scored 3 TD’s on our Defense and our offense was able to run for 7 TD’s and pass for Four TD’s…

4)Why do you love coaching football?

Coach Jenkins: Love making an impact on kids’ lives…And you make that impact for a Lifetime….You get to work with people and work through the wins and the losses, from 9th grade until 12th grade….You get them ready for college and really get to see how much the kids change and grow up, over their four years in high school….You are a major part of their lives…

5)If you weren’t coaching football, what would you be doing?

Coach Jenkins: Would be a strength and conditioning coach, or a Personal Trainer….

6)Best team in the county other than your High Point Andrews Red Raiders?

Coach Jenkins: Southeast Guilford and Dudley

7)What’s the first thing you do in practice each day?

Coach Jenkins: We start in the weightroom…Then we go to the classroom and go into a Question and Answer period/session……We also watch a motivational film and that gets us ready for the practice that lies ahead…..

Our video interview with High Point Andrews High School head football coach, Mitchell Jenkins…..Click On Below….