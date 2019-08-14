Elon Men’s Soccer Announces Captains for 2019 Campaign

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men’s soccer team and head coach Marc Reeves announced the program’s captains for the upcoming 2019 season. Seniors Josh Blank, Caner Snover and John Walden will don the armband for the Phoenix this season along with returning captain and fellow senior Luke Matthews.

“We have discussed how different people lead in different ways and I think these four young men can offer a great amount, in a variety of ways to our new and younger returning players,” said Reeves. “Quality locker room leadership is a vital piece to the chances of success in the fall season.

“These four seniors have a great deal of experience in terms of being student athletes at Elon and understanding the demands of college soccer,” Reeves added. “As a group, we have continued to stress the importance of competition and unity and we expect it to be exemplified daily by all our seniors as we work hard to improve and maximize this group’s full potential.”

The Phoenix is slated to open its preseason schedule next Monday, Aug. 19, as the team treks to intrastate foe Davidson for a friendly. That match begins at 5 p.m.