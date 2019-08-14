High School Football Scrimmages set for Today and several Big Ones coming up on Friday

Wednesday

Southeast Guilford at Smithfield-Selma 5pm

Northeast Guilford at Thomasville 6pm

Friday:

Smith at High Point Central 6pm

West Forsyth Kickoff Classic:East Forsyth vs. Charlotte Mallard Creek 7pm….West Forsyth vs. Weddington 8pm… Southwest Guilford vs. Lexington 9pm….

Charlotte Olympic Jamboree:Charlotte Vance vs. Dudley 8pm

D.J. Reader Jamboree (at Grimsley):Northern Guilford vs. Southern Guilford, Ragsdale vs. Ledford 6pm….Northern Guilford vs. Western Guilford, Ragsdale vs. North Davidson, 7pm……Grimsley vs. Southern Guilford, Northwest Guilford vs. Ledford 8pm….Grimsley vs. Western Guilford, Northwest Guilford vs. North Davidson 9pm……

Farm Bureau Jamboree (at Reidsville): Eastern Guilford, McMichael, Northeast Guilford, Reidsville, Rockingham County, Southeast Guilford, Thomasville, Western Alamance, 6pm

CarolinaPreps.com Triad Jamboree (at Page): Glenn vs. Page 8:30pm

*****from Twitter going into the Grimsley Jamboree on Friday:*****

Grimsley Football

@grimsleyfb

Looking forward to a great event Friday night at the 2nd Annual DJ Reader Jamboree! There will be plenty of great action as these teams continue to prepare for their season openers!

@LedfordFootball

@NDBlackKnightFB

@SGHS_ATHLETICS

@nwestfootball

@NGHSFB

@WErDubG

@Ragsdale_Tigers

Going into Friday’s scrimmages, coming in from David Cutcliffe, Duke University head football coach on Twitter:

“A named starter is sometimes the best or only available option, but a true starter is an individual you know you can count on to give their all every single snap.” David Cutcliffe

from Southwest Guilford Cowboys Football on Twitter:

Coach Doak:

Talking Football with Coach Chuck Doak, head football coach at Southwest Guilford High :Video Interview with Coach Doak now rolling at (link: http://GSOSports.com) GSOSports.com (link: http://greensborosports.com/2019/08/07/talking-football-with-coach-chuck-doak-head-football-coach-at-southwest-guilford-high-school/) greensborosports.com….

Southwest Cowboys Football

@SWGHS_Football

Countdown to Kickoff: 10: the margin of victory of the Cowboys’ 27-17 victory over Ragsdale last season. It was the Cowboys’ first win AT Ragsdale since 1997, and the second victory over Ragsdale in the last 4 seasons.

from Northwest Guilford Football on Twitter:

“Did I make mistakes? More than I can count. But I’ll say this: There was never one time I didn’t give all that I could.”

-Brett Favre

(One thing you & you alone control is your attitude & effort. Nobody should ever question that.)

Reminder from Northeast Guilford Rams Football on Twitter:

Northeast Guilford Rams Football

@NEGRamFB

Schedule Change Wednesday’s Scrimmage

@thomasvillehigh

Will now be at 6pm & not 9am. Again Wednesday’s Scrimmage will be at 6pm! Please Help RT

@NEGuilfordHigh

*****Here’s the closer on Twitter today and this one is coming in from a coach in Redlands, Texas…Coach Haugh….*****

Coach Haugh

@CoachKHaugh

Today, at football practice, I watched a bunch of White, Asian, Black, & Latino teens (some immigrants, some not) work hard toward the same goal. Along the way they laughed, high-fived, chest-bumped, & challenged each other. An awesome example of how America SHOULD be, CAN be...