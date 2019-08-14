Talking Wrestling with Bruce Mitchell from The Pro Wrestling Torch and PWTorch.com:Memories of Harley Race, thoughts on Tully Blanchard, Bill Goldberg, Dolph Zigglar, Tessa Blanchard and more

Check out our Podcast from the Sheetz Convenience Store on Spring Garden Street….Talking Wrestling with Bruce Mitchell from the Pro Wrestling Torch and PWTorch.com…

Part One with Bruce Mitchell from the Pro Wrestling Torch and PWTorch.com….Harley Race, SummerSlam, Tully Blanchard to AEW and much more…

Click Below for the Video Show/Podcast…

Part Two with Bruce Mitchell from the Pro Wrestling Torch and PWTorch.com…ROH, Ian Riccobani, Tessa Blanchard, Teneille Dashwood, Madison Rayne, Bill Goldberg, Dolph Zigglar, and more…

Click On Below for the Video Show/Podcast…

Click On Below for our final segment with Bruce Mitchell from the Pro Wrestling Torch and PWTorch.com….CWF, Robbie McBride, Gilbert Gottfried, wrestling in Gibsonville and much more…