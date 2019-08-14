Three Guilford College Quakers Named Arthur Ashe, Jr. Sports Scholars

FAIRFAX, Va. – Guilford College’s Aeryal Ceaser (Mebane, N.C./Eastern Alamance), Reggie Williams (North Dinwiddie, Va./Dinwiddie), and Enrique Gudino (Greensboro, N.C./Ragsdale) were recognized as 2019 Arthur Ashe, Jr., Sports Scholars by Diverse Issues in Higher Education.

The magazine recognized student-athletes from all levels of intercollegiate sport for their achievements on and off the playing fields. The award requires students to have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or higher, be enrolled in the nominating school for at least a year, be an active member of a varsity athletics team, and own a record of service to the campus and/or community. Each student represents Guilford’s commitment to academic, athletic, and service excellence as well as the diversity of its student body.

Ceaser earned second-team volleyball honors and during her junior season appeared in 12 matches for Guilford. Her best performance came during a 3-0 sweep of Pfeiffer University when she tallied three kills on .300 hitting with two digs. Ceaser has been named to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) All-Academic Team twice in her career and is a four-time dean’s list and Guilford Student-Athlete Honor Roll selection. The exercise and sport sciences major is also involved on campus as an orientation leader and member of Sister to Sister.

Williams earned third-team football honors. A 2018 team captain, he played in all 20 contests for the Quakers during his freshman and sophomore seasons before missing his junior season with an injury. Williams has been named to Guilford’s Student-Athlete Honor Roll five times, the dean’s list three times, and the ODAC All-Academic Team twice.

Gudino earned second-team soccer honors. He made 15 appearances with 11 starts as a junior and enters his senior campaign with eight points on two goals and three assists. A six-time member of both the dean’s list and Guilford Student-Athlete Honor Roll, he is a three-time ODAC All-Academic honoree. At the 2019 Guilford Undergraduate Symposium, Gudino presented research on the United States economy as well as on the German Fairy Tale Forest. He serves as a Principled Problem-Solving Scholar and also tutors in Guilford’s Learning Commons.