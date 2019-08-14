Tuesday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Hoppers, Dash and Royals make it a Three-Way Winners Dance/Rockers get stung by NB Bees
South Atlantic League Baseball:
Greensboro Grasshoppers 2, Kannapolis Intimidators 0
WP:Manasa(9-3)/LP:Long(6-5)/SV:De Los Santos(11)
TOG-2:37/Attendance 606 at Intimidators Field, in Kannapolis, N.C.
Atlantic Professional Baseball League:
New Britain Bees 3, High Point Rockers 2
Rockers(59-44)/Bees(46-53)
TOG-2:34/Attendance 1,337 at New Britain Stadium, in New Britain, Connecticut
Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash 7, Carolina Mudcats 3
Dash(61-53)/Mudcats(60-60)
TOG-3:10/Attendance 1,002 at Five County Stadium, in Zebulon, N.C.
Appalachian League:
Burlington Royals 3, Greenville Reds 1
Royals(32-22)/Reds(20-32)
TOG-2:41/Attendance 1,096 at Pioneer Park, in Greenville, Tennessee
