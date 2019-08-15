Carolina Cobras All-NAL Team Winners:NAL Championship Game coming up Saturday night from Jacksonville/Catch the game LIVE on YouTube!!!

Cobras All-NAL Team Winners

from DJ Wagner Staff Writer Carolina Cobras

The National Arena League have now announced their second team NAL rosters and yes, the Cobras had quite a few of these spots.

2nd Team

FB DaShawn Johnson – He set the Cobras record for rushing attempts with 36, and ran for 45 yards and 6 TDs, but that is not all. Big man has soft hands and had 4 receptions for 27 yards and 2 TDs receiving.

WR Von Pearson – Combined with his time in Massachusetts he went for 64 receptions for 731 yards and 19 TDs, he did that in 9 games with Carolina and 4 with Massachusetts.

KR Cedric Poole – 17 kick returns for 311 yards an 18.3-yard average and 1 TD (tied for league lead).

DL Micah Robinson – 27.5 Tackles, 17 Tackles for Loss (led league), 10 Sacks, 5 PBUs, 1 Fumble Recovery and forced, 3 blocked kicks.

DL Steve Miller – 36.0 Tackles 13 Tackles for Loss, 9 Sacks, 4 PBUs, 3 Fumbles recovered, 1 Fumble Forced, and 2 Safeties as well as 2 TDs.

MLB Dante Holmes – In eight games was a total beast. 17 Tackles, 6 Tackles for Loss, 3 Sacks 6 PBU.

JLB Pasquale Vacchio – 33.5 Tackles, 3.5 Tackles for Loss, 1.5 Sacks, 7 INTs, 4 PBUs, 3 Fumble Recoveries, 1 Forced Fumble, 2 Safeties, one PAT return and 3 TDs for 24 total points.

So, there you have it, SEVEN Carolina Cobras on the second team, the first team will be announced later today. While accolades are good, the game that matters is for the rings and the trophy and it will be Saturday night at 7pm. If you can’t get to Jacksonville, you can watch it LIVE on Youtube!