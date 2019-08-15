Carolina Cobras First Team All-NAL Team Winners

Cobras First Team All-NAL Team Winners

DJ Wagner Staff Writer Carolina Cobras

The National Arena League announced their first team All-NAL rosters and yes the Cobras represented well.

1st Team

QB Charles McCullum – After leading the league in yardage (2,883) and TDs (66) this was really an easy decision for the league to make. Add in 127 yards rushing and 8 rushing TDs and McCullum went over 3,000 yards for the season. He did that while missing a game. He also set the NAL record for passing yards in a game with 346 and tied the NAL record with 9 TD passes in a game.

WR Jordan Jolly – He set the NAL Record for receiving yardage 1,210 and tied the NAL record for receptions with 104 and TDs receiving with 31. So naturally the triple crown winner would be on this list.

DB Michael Green – He set the NAL record with 44 Passes Defended to go along with 10 Interceptions, 62.0 Tackles, two forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries and a TD.

DT Bill Vavau – He had 10 tackles, including 6.5 TFL and 1.5 Sacks, with both a pass break up as well as three blocked kicks. He also had 1 rush for 4 yards and 1 reception for 11 yards.

Just a reminder of the Cobras 2nd Team All-NAL team members:

FB DaShawn Johnson, WR Von Pearson, KR Cedric Poole, DL Micah Robinson, DL Steve Miller, MLB Dante Holmes and JLB Pasquale Vacchio.

So, there you have it, that makes ELEVEN Carolina Cobras between the two teams, and while accolades are good, the thing the Cobras truly play for are the rings and the trophy and they will have the opportunity to win just that on Saturday night at 7pm from Jacksonville FL in the 2019 NAL Championship game. If you can’t get to Jacksonville, you can watch it LIVE on YouTube!