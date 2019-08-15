First News and Record High School Football Poll for the 2019 Season/A look at GreensboroSports Preseason Poll

CLICK HERE for the first News and Record High School Football Poll for the upcoming new 2019 high school football season….From Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, at the News and Record/HSXtra Section…

Probably some similarities, but this how our Top Ten was looking when it was laying on the table in the boardroom last week…Our first official poll will be published next Friday….

1)Dudley

2)Southeast Guilford

3)TIE:Page and Grimsley

5)Northern Guilford

6)Eastern Guilford

7)Ragsdale

8)Northeast Guilford

9)Southwest Guilford

10)Smith