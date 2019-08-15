Jake Delhomme, Jordan Gross join Carolina Panthers radio broadcast team

from BizJournals.com:www.bizjournals.com:

Two of the Carolina Panthers’ star players of years past are returning to the organization as members of the radio broadcast team.

Former quarterback Jake Delhomme, who led Carolina to its first Super Bowl appearance in the 2003 season, and former offensive tackle Jordan Gross will work as color commentators for radio broadcasts, according to an announcement on the team’s website. Delhomme will cover all regular-season home games as well as the Sept. 29 and Nov. 24 away games, with Gross picking up the rest of the on-the-road dates.

Both men are soon to be inducted into the Panthers’ Hall of Honor, along with Steve Smith Sr. and Wesley Wells. The four former players make up the first expansion of that distinguished class since 2004.

Team owner David Tepper, in announcing the 2019 class in May, called the expansion “long overdue.” It’ll be official after a special recognition at the Panthers’ Oct. 6 game at Bank of America Stadium.

from www.panthers.com:

They were great on the field. Now they’ll be entertaining us in the booth.

Delhomme, Carolina’s charismatic quarterback from 2003-09, will work as an analyst for all of the regular season home games as well as road games at New Orleans (11/24) and Houston (9/29).

Gross, a top offensive tackle from 2003-13, will work the other road games at Arizona (9/22), in London vs. Tampa Bay (10/13), San Francisco (10/27), Green Bay (11/10), Atlanta (12/8) and Indianapolis (12/22).

“We are thrilled to be able to add two of the greatest players and personalities in Panther history to our broadcast team,” said executive radio director David Langton. “Jake and Jordan will provide insight to our programming that will both inform and entertain Panther fans.”

Mick Mixon will return for his 15th season of regular season play-by-play, while Jim Szoke returns for his 25th season of color commentary. Szoke has broadcasted every game the team has ever played.

Panthers radio broadcasts are available for streaming on Panthers.com and on the Panthers app within 90 miles of Charlotte. You can view the full radio broadcast chart here.