VIRginia International Raceway Pre-race Block Party at Natty Greene’s August 21

An awesome FREE community event will be happening in the heart of downtown Greensboro next week!

VIRginia International Raceway is closing down East McGee Street for a pre-race block party ahead of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Thursday, Aug. 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Natty Greene’s.

Instead of your usual rush hour traffic, the street will be lined with race cars and high-end sports cars including Lamborghinis, Aston Martins, Porsches and more.

The FREE public event will give locals the chance to meet and greet several pro race drivers before they hit the track for VIR’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race weekend Aug. 23-25.

Attendees will also be able to get autographs, see a pit stop demo in action, win race tickets and other giveaways and more at the popular brewery downtown.