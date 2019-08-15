Wednesday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Hoppers and Rockers both get knocked off on Wednesday, while Dash cash in and win/Royals have king-size Open Date

Posted by Andy Durham on August 15, 2019 at 12:09 am under Professional

South Atlantic Baseball:
Kannapolis Intimidators 10, Greensboro Grasshoppers 0
WP:Martin(7-8)/LP:Kobos(1-2)
Hoppers(71-49/27-24)…Intimidators(54-66/26-26)
TOG-2:58/Attendance 817 at Intimidators Stadium, in Kannapolis, N.C.

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
New Britain Bees 5, High Point Rockers 2
Rockers(59-45)/Bees(47-53)
TOG-2:24/Attendance 1,527 at New Britain Stadium, in New Britain, Connecticut

Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash 4, Carolina Mudcats 2
Dash(62-53)/Mudcats(60-61)
TOG-2:53/Attendance 1,059 at Five County Stadium, in Zebulon, N.C.

Appalachian League:
Burlington Royals OFF

