High School Football Tonight in and around Guilford County with Scrimmages and lots of Jamborees

High School Football Tonight in and around Guilford County:

Smith at High Point Central 6pm

West Forsyth Kickoff Classic:East Forsyth vs. Charlotte Mallard Creek 7pm….West Forsyth vs. Weddington 8pm… Southwest Guilford vs. Lexington 9pm….

Charlotte Olympic Jamboree:Charlotte Vance vs. Dudley 8pm

D.J. Reader Jamboree (at Grimsley):Northern Guilford vs. Southern Guilford, Ragsdale vs. Ledford 6pm….Northern Guilford vs. Western Guilford, Ragsdale vs. North Davidson, 7pm……Grimsley vs. Southern Guilford, Northwest Guilford vs. Ledford 8pm….Grimsley vs. Western Guilford, Northwest Guilford vs. North Davidson 9pm……**********Wyatt Smith at this event in coverage for GreensboroSports.com…Grimsley AD Ethan Albright expecting good crowds for this event…..

Farm Bureau Jamboree (at Reidsville): Eastern Guilford, McMichael, Northeast Guilford, Reidsville, Rockingham County, Southeast Guilford, Thomasville, Western Alamance, 6pm

CarolinaPreps.com Triad Jamboree (at Page): Glenn vs. Page 8:30pm….Wyatt Smith at this event in coverage for GreensboroSports.com….