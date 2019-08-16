Thursday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Royals and Dash are slinging ‘Victory Hash’, while Hoppers and Rockers are clearing the ash/ashes after a tough nights at the ‘Ole Ballyard!!!
South Atlantic League Baseball:
Augusta GreenJackets 5, Greensboro Grasshoppers 1
WP:Teng(1-0)/LP:Toribio(2-2)
Hoppers(71-50/27-25)…GreenJackets(66-55/30-23)
TOG-3:21/Attendance 5,415 at First National Bank Field, in Greensboro, N.C.
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
New Britain Bees 6, High Point Rockers 5
Rockers(59-46)/Bees(48-53)
TOG-2:42/Attendance 2,260 at New Britain Stadium, in New Britain, Connecticut
Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash 6, Carolina Mudcats 4
Dash(63-53)/Mudcats(60-62)
TOG-3:01/Attendance 3,244 at Five County Stadium, in Zebulon, N.C.
Appalachian League:
Burlington Royals 14, Johnson City Cardinal 4
TOG-3:19/Attendance 660 at Burlington Athletic Stadium, in Burlington, N.C.
