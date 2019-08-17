Carolina Cobras WR Jordan Jolly 2019 MVP and Offensive Player of the Year

from DJ Wagner Staff Writer Carolina Cobras

The National Arena League handed out their yearly awards Friday night at the Championship Banquet and the big winner of the evening was Carolina Cobra WR Jordan Jolly, who not only picked up 2019 Offensive Player of the Year, but Most Valuable Player as well.

The 2019 campaign hasn’t been an easy one for the Carolina Cobras, but one thing has been consistent the entire season, and that is the play of Jordan Jolly. Coming off a 2018 Season where he had 68 receptions for 797 yards and 21 TDs where he was awarded Second Team All-NAL, Jolly came into 2019 with a chip on his shoulder, and he carried that hunger and drive through the entire season.

The tone was set in the very first game, at Massachusetts, as Jolly started off with 9 receptions for 109 yards and 3 TDs. This would be the xxxxx time in 14 games that Jolly had at least 7 receptions, 100+ yards and 3+ TDs.

Week two was the rematch with Massachusetts and Jolly stepped up even more. Seven receptions for 116 yards and tied the Carolina Cobras record with Five TDs.

Week three showed just how versatile Jordan Jolly was. He started the game at WR against New York and in the first quarter had 6 catches for 39 yards, but he had to finish up at QB when Matt Foltz went down, and he went 9-17 for 98 yards and a TD passing, as well as rushing three times for 15 yards and a TD.

Week four took the Cobras to Jacksonville, where Jolly had six catches for 54 yards. In week five, vs Columbus, he had eight receptions for 61 yards and a TD. Week six welcomed the Orlando Predators to Greensboro, and Jolly had nine receptions for 130 yards and four TDs receiving and was 1-1 for 7 yards and a TD passing. The final game going into the halfway of the season Carolina travelled to Columbus and Jolly had 6 receptions for 72 yards and two TDs.

So, at the halfway point of the season Jolly was sitting with 42 receptions for 451 yards and 11 TDs receiving, he had three rushes for 15 yards and a TD and was 9-17-105 with 2 TDs passing.

The second half of the season started with Carolina travelling to Columbus and it was Jolly being Jolly with six receptions for 72 yards and two TDs. The next week was Carolina’s first trip to New York and Jolly went wild with eight receptions for 132 yards (corrected for field size), and three TDs. The Cobras returned home to face Jacksonville for the second time, and it was Jolly with six receptions for 58 yards.

Jolly got on a tear in the last five games of the regular season, going 10-133 and 2 TDs at Orlando, 5-95 and 3 TDs vs Columbus, 11-78 and 3 TDs vs Orlando, and in one half in NY he was 3-33 (corrected for field size) and 1 TD. The final game against Columbus was one of Jolly’s finest moments going 10-11 and 4 TDs to set the NAL record for yardage with 1,210 and tied the NAL record for receptions with 104 and Receiving TDs with 31. So Jolly certainly is deserving of both of these awards.

Remember the NAL Championship game is TONIGHT and it is the Carolina Cobras facing the Jacksonville Sharks in Jacksonville. Game starts at 7pm and if you can’t be in Jacksonville make sure you are watching on YouTube or if you are in the Greensboro area come out to Kickback Jacks in Greensboro for the watch party.