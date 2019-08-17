Friday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Wild Night and a Wild Win by the Greensboro Grasshoppers at FNB Field/Rockers, Dash and Royals all WIN, it’s a Royal Crown/RC Kind of Night(Teams go 4-4 for the first time in years)

South Atlantic League:

Greensboro Grasshoppers 4, Augusta GreenJackets 3

WP:De Los Santos(4-1)/Tucker(0-1)….Game-winning run scored by Ji-Hwan Bae, who was running for Grant Koch….Game-winning RBI by Connor Kaiser….Infield drawn in to cut down Bae’s run at the plate and the GreenJackets had their center fielder playing in the infield….Augusta had five infielders….CF was playing on the left side of the infield, near the second base bag, and Kaiser hit the ball right to Layer/CF, scoring Bae from third in the bottom of the 9th Inning and it brought out the Gatorade bucket celebration by the Hoppers…

Hoppers(72-50/28-25)…Jackets(66-56/30-24)

TOG-3:15/Attendance 4,938 at First National Bank Field, in Greensboro, N.C.

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

High Point Rockers 6, Long Island Ducks 1

Rockers(60-46)/Ducks(60-43)

TOG-3:26/Attendance 1,974 at BB&T Ballpark in High Point, N.C.

Carolina League:

Winston-Salem Dash 5, Potomac Nationals 2

Dash(64-53)/Nationals(58-63)

TOG-2:34/Attendance 5,972 at BB&T Ballpark, in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Appalachian League:

Burlington Royals 1, Johnson City Cardinals 0

Royals(34-22)/Cardinals(28-27)

TOG-2:29/Attendance 584 at Burlington Athletic Stadium, in Burlington, N.C.