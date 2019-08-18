Saturday Night Baseball and Football Scoreboard:Hoppers the lone local Winner on Saturday evening/Others(Rockers, Dash, Royals) all fall/Football News has Carolina Cobras losing heart-breaker in NAL Football Championship Game
National Arena League Football Championship Game:
Jacksonville Sharks 42, Carolina Cobras 38
Sharks take the 2019 NAL Title…..Cobras close season at (10-6)
South Atlantic League Baseball:
Greensboro Grasshoppers 7, Augusta GreenJackets 0
WP:Nicacio(2-1)/LP:Toplikar(3-2)
Hoppers(73-50/29-25)…Jackets(66-57/30-25)
TOG-3:03/Attendance 6,226 at First National Bank Field
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
Long Island Ducks 4, High Point Rockers 2
Rockers(60-47)/Ducks(61-43)
TOG-2:35/Attendance 2,980 at BB&T Field, in High Point, N.C.
Carolina League:
Potomac Nationals 4, Winston-Salem Dash 3
Dash(64-54)/Nationals(59-63)
TOG-3:06/Attendance 6,381 at BB&T Field, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Appalachian League:
Johnson City Cardinals 4, Burlington Royals 2
TOG-2:49/Attendance 2,001 at Burlington Athletic Stadium, in Burlington, N.C.
