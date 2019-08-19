Eastern Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 8/19-8/23/19:Football Friday at Northeast Guilford HS
08/19/19 Monday N/A Beginning of school open house
08/19/19 Monday N/A Dead Period for Winter and Spring Sports
08/19/19 Monday N/A Teacher Workday
08/19/19 Monday N/A 1st Contest Date for Fall Sports
08/19/19 Monday Volleyball JV Girls H 5:00 PM Glenn High School EGHS Gymnasium
08/19/19 Monday Soccer V Boys A 6:00 PM Northeast Senior High School
08/19/19 Monday Tennis V Girls H 6:00 PM Walter Williams High School EGHS Tennis Courts
08/19/19 Monday Volleyball V Girls H 6:15 PM Glenn High School EGHS Gymnasium
08/20/19 Tuesday N/A Teacher Workday
08/20/19 Tuesday N/A Dead Period for Winter and Spring Sports
08/20/19 Tuesday Volleyball JV Girls A 5:00 PM Western Alamance High School
08/20/19 Tuesday Tennis V Girls H 6:00 PM Northeast Senior High School EGHS Tennis Courts
08/20/19 Tuesday Volleyball V Girls A 6:15 PM Western Alamance High School
08/21/19 Wednesday N/A Dead Period for Winter and Spring Sports
08/21/19 Wednesday N/A Teacher Workday
08/21/19 Wednesday Golf V Girls A 4:00 PM Southern Alamance Non-Conference Match Brookwood Golf Course
08/21/19 Wednesday Soccer V Boys H 6:00 PM Walkertown High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
08/21/19 Wednesday Tennis V Girls H 6:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High EGHS Tennis Courts
08/22/19 Thursday Volleyball V Girls A 6:00 PM Northeast Senior High School
08/22/19 Thursday Football JV Boys H 7:00 PM Northeast Senior High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
08/23/19 Friday N/A Teacher Workday
08/23/19 Friday Football V Boys A 7:30 PM Northeast Senior High School
