High School Football Games This Coming Friday Night in Guilford County:The Start of a new Gridiron Season this week!!!
Here are some of the games making the charts for this Friday night…
All games set to kickoff at 7:30pm….
Dudley at West Forsyth
Southeast Guilford at Scotland County
Northern Guilford at Grimsley
Page at Davie County
Eastern Guilford at Northeast Guilford
Northwest Guilford at Smith
Southern Guilford at Ragsdale
Reidsville at High Point Central
WS Reynolds at Southwest Guilford
Morehead at Western Guilford
Cannon Academy(Concord) at High Point Christian Academy 7pm
Central Davidson at Bishop McGuinness
McMichael at High Point Andrews Thursday
