High School Football Games This Coming Friday Night in Guilford County:The Start of a new Gridiron Season this week!!!

Here are some of the games making the charts for this Friday night…

All games set to kickoff at 7:30pm….

Dudley at West Forsyth

Southeast Guilford at Scotland County

Northern Guilford at Grimsley

Page at Davie County

Eastern Guilford at Northeast Guilford

Northwest Guilford at Smith

Southern Guilford at Ragsdale

Reidsville at High Point Central

WS Reynolds at Southwest Guilford

Morehead at Western Guilford

Cannon Academy(Concord) at High Point Christian Academy 7pm

Central Davidson at Bishop McGuinness

McMichael at High Point Andrews Thursday