Sunday Night Baseball Scoreboard:WFMY News 2 Day at First National Bank Field, but Hoppers can’t solve “The Winn”/Rockers get Ducked/Dash cross the Potomac/Royals bat rack the Reds

Posted by Andy Durham on August 19, 2019

South Atlantic League:
Augusta GreenJackets 3, Greensboro Grasshoppers 2
WP:Winn(7-7)/LP:Manasa(9-4)/SV:Cabrera(5)
Hoppers(73-51/29-26)…Jackets(67-57/31-25)
TOG2:55/Attendance 4,455 at First National Bank Field, in Greensboro, N.C.

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
Long Island Ducks 11, High Point Rockers 4
Rockers(60-48)/Ducks(62-43)
TOG-3:03/Attendance 1,477 at BB&T Point Ballpark, in High Point, N.C.

Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash 4, Potomac Nationals 1
Dash(65-54)/Nationals(59-64)
TOG-2:27/Attendance 4,126 at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Appalachian League:
Burlington Royals 8, Greenville Reds 4
Royals(35-23)/Reds(22-34)
TOG-2:52/Attendance 459 at Burlington Athletic Stadium, in Burlington, N.C.

