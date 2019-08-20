Looking at how the Local High School Football Conferences might stack up this 2019 HS Football Season

**********Conference Predictions from Chris Hughes and CarolinaPreps.com…**********

Metro 4-A Conference:

1)Page

2)Grimsley

3)Ragsdale

4)Northwest Guilford

5)High Point Central

*********Here are the 3-A Conference Predictions from CarolinaPreps.com….*********

Mid-Piedmont:

1)Southeast Guilford

2)Eastern Guilford

3)Southern Alamance

4)Walter Williams

5)Asheboro

6)Southern Guilford

7)Southwestern Randolph

Predicted order of finish from Joe Sirera, at the local newspaper, the News and Record and HSXtra online…..www.greensboro.com…../www.hsxtra.com….

PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH

1. Southeast Guilford

2. Eastern Guilford

3. Williams

4. Southern Alamance

5. Asheboro

6. Southern Guilford

7. Southwestern Randolph

Mid-State:

From CarolinaPreps.com…

1)Eastern Alamance

2)Northern Guilford

3)Western Alamance

4)Northeast Guilford

5)Person County

6)Rockingham County

7)Morehead

8)McMichael

from Joe Sirera and the News and Record at Greensboro.com and HSXtra.com:

PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH for the Mid-State 3-A…..

1. Eastern Alamance

2. Western Alamance

3. Northern Guilford

4. Northeast Guilford

5. Morehead

6. Rockingham County

7. Person

8. McMichael

Piedmont Triad:

1)Dudley

2)Mount Tabor

3)Parkland

4)Southwest Guilford

5)Ben L. Smith

6)Western Guilford

PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH for the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference from Joe Sirera and his team, at the News and Record/Greensboro.com/HSXtra.com…

1. Dudley

2. Mount Tabor

3. Parkland

4. Southwest Guilford

5. Smith

6. Western Guilford

Up next the 2-A Predictions from CarolinaPreps.com…

PAC 7:

1)Randleman

2)Eastern Randolph

3)Wheatmore

4)T.W. Andrews

5)Providence Grove

6)Jordan-Matthews

7)Trinity

The last look today is at the 1-A Conferences with the local team, out of Kernersville, getting the shot at 1-A action…..

Northwest:

1)East Surry

2)Mount Airy

3)South Stokes

4)Bishop McGuinness

5)Winston-Salem Prep

6)North Stokes

