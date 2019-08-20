Looking at how the Local High School Football Conferences might stack up this 2019 HS Football Season
**********Conference Predictions from Chris Hughes and CarolinaPreps.com…**********
Metro 4-A Conference:
1)Page
2)Grimsley
3)Ragsdale
4)Northwest Guilford
5)High Point Central
*********Here are the 3-A Conference Predictions from CarolinaPreps.com….*********
Mid-Piedmont:
1)Southeast Guilford
2)Eastern Guilford
3)Southern Alamance
4)Walter Williams
5)Asheboro
6)Southern Guilford
7)Southwestern Randolph
Predicted order of finish from Joe Sirera, at the local newspaper, the News and Record and HSXtra online…..www.greensboro.com…../www.hsxtra.com….
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
1. Southeast Guilford
2. Eastern Guilford
3. Williams
4. Southern Alamance
5. Asheboro
6. Southern Guilford
7. Southwestern Randolph
Mid-State:
From CarolinaPreps.com…
1)Eastern Alamance
2)Northern Guilford
3)Western Alamance
4)Northeast Guilford
5)Person County
6)Rockingham County
7)Morehead
8)McMichael
from Joe Sirera and the News and Record at Greensboro.com and HSXtra.com:
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH for the Mid-State 3-A…..
1. Eastern Alamance
2. Western Alamance
3. Northern Guilford
4. Northeast Guilford
5. Morehead
6. Rockingham County
7. Person
8. McMichael
Piedmont Triad:
1)Dudley
2)Mount Tabor
3)Parkland
4)Southwest Guilford
5)Ben L. Smith
6)Western Guilford
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH for the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference from Joe Sirera and his team, at the News and Record/Greensboro.com/HSXtra.com…
1. Dudley
2. Mount Tabor
3. Parkland
4. Southwest Guilford
5. Smith
6. Western Guilford
Up next the 2-A Predictions from CarolinaPreps.com…
PAC 7:
1)Randleman
2)Eastern Randolph
3)Wheatmore
4)T.W. Andrews
5)Providence Grove
6)Jordan-Matthews
7)Trinity
The last look today is at the 1-A Conferences with the local team, out of Kernersville, getting the shot at 1-A action…..
Northwest:
1)East Surry
2)Mount Airy
3)South Stokes
4)Bishop McGuinness
5)Winston-Salem Prep
6)North Stokes
Andy Durham said,
From several different sources, Hunter Jenks, the head coach at Clayton High School, Home of the Clayton Comets and down below Raleigh and Johnston County, Jenks resigned today, with his team, the Clayton Comets set to face the Richmond County Raiders, at Richmond County, on Friday night, this week as in Friday night…
Myself and Dennis White were down at Clayton two seasons ago when Eastern Guilford was knocking off Clayton in the 3rd Round of the NCHSAA football playoffs and we saw a very good Clayton Comets team, up close…
The Statement today from Coach Jenks, as he stepped down:
Effective immediately, I am stepping down as the head football coach and teacher at Clayton High School. I recognize the timing of this decision will be difficult for those involved. However, my family and I have endured a lot this year and as I step back and reflect, I need to make decisions based on what is best for them. As a result, I have accepted a job opportunity that is closer to my home and will be better for my family.
