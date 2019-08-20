Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Game of the Week this Friday Night, with Northern Guilford at Grimsley on GreensboroSports Radio

We will have the Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Game of the Week, this Friday Night, on GreensboroSports Radio…Just be ready to tune into www.greensborosportsradio.com….

The Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Game of the Week for this Friday Night will be the Northern Guilford Nighthawks at the Grimsley Whirlies, on GreensboroSports Radio….

Again be sure to be ready to go to www.greensborosportsradio.com…..

Friday Night Football will begin on GreensboroSports Radio with the pregame show at 6:45pm….Kickoff for the Whirlies and Nighthawks coming at 7:30pm….