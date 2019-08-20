Quarterbacks to be ‘Watching For’ this season, in Guilford County

Mike Wyman, over at Dudley HS, Michael Frogge at Northern Guilford, Devan Boykin at Ragsdale and Boykin might line anywhere on offense or defense, Mehki Wall over Dudley, Jalen Fairley at Southeast Guilford, Quan Nora at Grimsley HS, Lawson Albright at Grimsley HS, Xavier Garner at Smith, Rakeem Murchinson at Northern Guilford, those are just a few or the WR’s/TE’s/RB’s that the quarterbacks are going to try and get the ball to this season, and you see the list of possible starting QB’s for the Guilford County teams below….Injuries can change how these quarterback jobs go…..

Javondre Paige-Page HS…1,608 passing and 18 TD’s in 2018…

Chris Zellous-Grimsley HS…Zellous right at 15 yards per pass last season and 6 yards per rush….Moves the ball up-the-field…

Jordan Williams-Smith HS…..Williams with 1,556 total yards last year and he averaged 142.4 yards per game…

Keith McDuffie Jr.-High Point Central….McDuffie Jr. will be a junior for HP Central this year, and he put up some very impressive stats/numbers as a sophomore, passing for over a 1,000 yards and rushing for over a 1,000 yards…2,187 total yards for McDuffie last season for the HP Central Bison…That sure gives you a good base to work with…

Kamell Smith-Eastern Guilford HS…Smith(6’4) will be a junior this season, but for the ceiling is very high for him(6’4), showed great maturity as he developed into the top QB role, at EG last season, and he should be on his way to good things this year…

Jahmier Slade-Dudley HS…Just a sophomore, but with a very strong arm, and that should help with go-get-it type receivers on the outside for Dudley, in Michael Wyman(6’4) and another sophomore for Dudley, speedster, Mehki Wall…

Alston Hooker-Ragsdale HS…Was at Dudley for three years, and now a Ragsdale Tiger, for coach Johnny Boykin, and over the years I have heard more than one coach say it only takes one year to show what you can really do, and hopefully, this is that year for Alston Hooker, a senior that wants a chance to show what he can do….

Zion Fleming-Southeast Guilford HS…Heir-apparent to last year’s QB that led the Falcons to the 3-AA State Championship game, Ryan Douglas, Fleming is a junior that stands 6’0 and weighs 225 and he should have no problem taking care of himself back there in the pocket….Fleming did throw for a TD last season, and he can also tuck it and run, and becomes a very physical runner…

(Fleming out 2-3 months with injury and now Walter Kuhlenkamp, the former Northwest Guilford backup, looks to be ready to lead the SEG Falcons, in 2019.)

Myles Crisp-Southern Guilford HS…This kid started last year as a sophomore and had a very good overall year…Another pretty big kid at 6’1/about 190 and can run just about as good as he can pass, and he really does both well, very promising and still young QB…

Justin Wilson-Northeast Guilford HS…Wilson threw for nearly a 1,000 yards last year and he also proved to be a good runner for the NEG Rams…Kid has experience and he attempted close to 150 passes last year and that’s a pretty busy season for an NEG Ram offense….

Jaden Rogers-Southwest Guilford HS…It looks to be Jaden Rogers time at SWG, under new head coach Chuck Doak, and not sure of the current status of QB Devin Flowers, but we will try and find out if he is still slinging the football out on “The Ranch”….(Devin Flowers now at Glenn High School and part of the Bobcats’ program.)

Robbie Boyd-Western Guilford HS…Boyd stood in there and took some big hits for the Hornets last season and he will be called upon to the same thing this year for WG, but he hopes most of the big hits will come when he is already rolling 10-20 yards up the field, and that the hits are not coming when he is standing behind the line of scrimmage…Very competitive kid and he wants to make his team a winner…Also can play LB and does the kicking for WG….As a senior, Boyd wants to put this team on his back and carry it, this season….

Will Lenard-Northern Guilford HS…Gone are the two regular starters from the past 2-3 seasons, and that would be Tyler Flippen and Jakob Lenard, but now Jakob’s younger brother Will takes over, and he will have plenty of receivers to throw to, including 6’5 WR, Michael Frogge(Wake Forest)….

Micah Salmon-Northwest Guilford HS…With Johnny Pagano now graduated and having departed from NWG, if the Vikings go with the kids that were working as Pagano’s understudies last season, we should see either Salmon(junior) taking the snaps and standing back there in the gun, calling the signals for the Vikings, this season….

Jenoah McKiver-High Point Andrews HS…Experience returns for the Red Raiders with McKiver back at QB, with Jenoah throwing for over 1,000 yards last season and the kid can run too…Will be a senior in 2019….

Luke Homol-High Point Christian Academy…Started out his sophomore year in 2018 as the backup to John Saunders Jr., and then the HPCA Cougars moved Saunders Jr. to wideout, where he exploded and in the end, Homol threw for 700 yards and 7 TD’s last season and he should be ready to pick up where he left off, in 2019….

