High School Sports Scores from Wednesday August 20, 2019
Grimsley High School Girls Varsity Tennis
West Forsyth High School: 7, Grimsley High School: 2
Grimsley High School Boys Varsity Soccer
Wesleyan Christian Academy: 2, Grimsley High School: 0
Grimsley High School Girls Varsity Volleyball
Mallard Creek: 3, Grimsley High School: 1
Grimsley High School Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball
Mallard Creek: 2, Grimsley High School: 0
