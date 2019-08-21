Playing LIVE Now at/on GreensboroSports Radio:Southeast Guilford vs. Dudley/Southeast Guilford vs. Eastern Guilford/Southeast Guilford vs. Cleveland(All games coming in from Bill Slayton Stadium, on the SEG campus)

Check out the Southeast Guilford Falcons home playoff run from last season(NCHSAA Playoffs 2018), with these games playing in order now, at

GreensboroSports Radio…..

Southeast Guilford vs. Dudley

Southeast Guilford vs. Eastern Guilford

Southeast Guilford vs. Cleveland….GreensboroSports Radio….

The playoffs for the Falcons are back from Bill Slayton Stadium, going back to the huge SEG run of 2018…..Check it out now before we return to LIVE High School Football programming for 2019….These were some exciting games, on some COLD Friday nights, back in November of 2018….Be sure to check them out now….

The heading will Farm Bureau Baseball from 2019, but those games are in there, and they were “Instant Classics” and now they are back for your listening pleasure…Check those games out now, on the GreensboroSports Radio Network….