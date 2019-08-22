Eastern Guilford High School Athletic Changes for Women’s Tennis and Men’s Soccer
Men’s Soccer-
· The conference games vs. Southern Guilford HS scheduled for 10/7/19 (away) and 10/30/19 (home) have been cancelled due to Southern Guilford not having a team.
· Added game- EG will host Randleman on 10/29/19- game time 6:00 pm.
· The home game vs. Walkertown that was scheduled for 8/21/19, was postponed at game time due to weather. This game is rescheduled to be an away game at Walkertown on 10/10/19- game time 6:00 pm.
Women’ Tennis
· The home match vs. Southwestern Randolph that was scheduled for 8/21/19, was postponed at game time due to weather- rescheduled for TBA.
Randall Hackett
Athletic Director
Eastern Guilford High School
