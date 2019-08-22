Elon: CAA Releases Preseason Volleyball Poll

RICHMOND, Va. – The Colonial Athletics Association released the 2019 Preseason Poll on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 21 and Elon University volleyball has been selected to finish eighth in the league with 15 points. The poll was selected based on a vote by the league’s head coaches.

2019 CAA PRESEASON POLL

James Madison is the preseason favorite with six first-place votes and 62 total points. Hofstra, which won the conference title last season, follows with three first-place votes and 57 points. College of Charleston rounds out the top three with 49 points. Towson comes into the season fourth with 42 points, Northeastern garnered 34 points, UNCW received 28 points, and Delaware 27 points. Rounding out the poll is William & Mary with nine points.

The Phoenix brings back 10 student-athletes from its 14-member team in 2018, to include, four of its starters, and will be led by captains Nori Thomas and Isabella Seman. Kellyn Trowse, who was a 2018 CAA All-Rookie selection, seeks to build off of a strong freshman campaign while Kodi Garcia looks to climb up the program’s career leaders list after eclipsing 2,000 career assists last season. Sophomores Haylie Clark and Leah Daniel are also expected to contribute. The Phoenix added five newcomers in freshmen Alex VanWestrienen, Jenn Krzeminski, Mikayla Azcue, Jordan Gower, and Claire Richey.

Elon opens its 2019 season next Friday and Saturday, Aug. 30-31 at the Robert Morris Sheraton Invitational in Moon Township, Pa. The first day of the tournament see the Phoenix play McNeese State at 3 p.m. before facing off with the host Colonials at 7 p.m. The team then rounds out its first weekend with a 2:30 p.m. tilt against Manhattan on Saturday.

2019 Preseason All-CAA Volleyball Team

Maria Bellinger, Delaware

Lauren Freed, College of Charleston

Sarah Martin, James Madison

Laura Masciullo, Hofstra

Luisa Sydlik, Hofstra

M’Kaela White, James Madison

2019 Preseason Player of the Year: Laura Masciullo, Hofstra

Honorable Mention: Athena Ardila (Northeastern), Kendall Bender (UNCW), Emily Jarome (Towson), Silvia Grassini (Towson)