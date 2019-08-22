JV Football Tonight Scoreboard for Thursday August 22, 2019:Varsity Score, High Point Andrews 52, McMichael 7

Varsity Final:High Point Andrews 52, McMichael 7

HP Andrews(1-0)/McMichael(0-1)

JV Finals:

Eastern Guilford 12, Northeast Guilford 6 (Overtime)

EG(1-0)/NEG(0-1)

Northern Guilford 21, Grimsley 18

NG(1-0)/Grimsley(0-1)

Smith 21, Northwest Guilford 6

Smith(1-0)/NWG(0-1)

Davie County 23, Page 14

Davie(1-0)/Page(0-1)

Northeast Guilford-Eastern Guilford game time was pushed to 7:45 tonight.

JV football Ragsdale @ Southern tonight is cancelled for tonight. Make up date TBA!

**********The SG vs Ragsdale JV football game has been postponed until Monday, August 26th at 7:00 pm.**********

++++++++++We are still looking for a Final on the High Point Central-Reidsville game….++++++++++

No Dudley-West Forsyth JV Game Tonight…

No Southeast Guilford-Scotland County JV Game Tonight…

No Western Guilford-Morehead JV Game Tonight…

No Southwest Guilford-WS Reynolds Game Tonight…

