The All-Time All-ACC Football Team from ESPN:Two Guilford County reps in Joe Bostic(Smith HS/Clemson) and Ted Brown(HP Andrews/N.C. State)

With the new ACC Network set to launch tonight at 7pm, on one of the ESPN channels, ESPN has come up with their All-Time All-ACC Football team and we see two former Guilford County players on the First-Team, in Joe Bostic(Ben L. Smith High School/Clemson University) and Ted Brown(High Point Andrews High School/N.C. State University)….

Good to see two Guilford County reps there on the first team, and you can CLICK HERE to see all of the members of the ACC’s All-Time, All-ACC Football team…..

Joe Bostic, an offensive lineman and Ted Brown, a running back and here’s the word on Bostic and Brown, from ESPN.com….

OG: Joe Bostic, Clemson

Bostic started all four seasons between 1975 and ’78, earning All-ACC first-team honors in 1977 and ’78. In 1977, he won the ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy, given annually to the best blocker in the league and determined by the head coaches. In 1996, he was named to Clemson’s Centennial team and inducted into the Clemson Hall of Fame. In 2002, he was named to the ACC’s 50-year anniversary team, and he was selected as an ACC Legend in 2018.

RB: Ted Brown, NC State

Records are made to be broken, yet Brown still holds the ACC’s all-time career rushing yard record of 4,602, set between 1975 and ’78, a truly astounding accomplishment when you consider that every other major ACC offensive record has been reset since then. A 2013 inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame, Brown was the first player in league history to earn first-team All-ACC distinction all four years and was a consensus All-American in 1978. His 27 100-yard games rank No. 1 in ACC history, and his 49 career rushing touchdowns rank No. 3.