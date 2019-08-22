The Big South Announces HPU Women’s Basketball Conference Schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Big South Conference has announced the 2019-20 women’s basketball conference schedule. The High Point University women’s basketball team will play each team in the conference twice in a home-and-home series.

The Panthers will begin the conference slate with road trips to Campbell (Dec. 28) and Winthrop (Dec. 31), before opening the home schedule with USC Upstate (Jan. 4) and Radford (Jan. 6).

The Purple & White will then have three-straight road games at UNC Asheville (Jan. 9), Charleston Southern (Jan. 11) and Longwood (Jan. 18). High Point will have one home game against Presbyterian on Jan. 21 then face Hampton (Jan. 25) and Gardner-Webb (Jan. 28) on the road.

HPU will return to the Millis Center and host games against Winthrop (Feb. 1) and Hampton (Feb. 4). After visiting Upstate on Feb. 8, the Panthers will have home games against Campbell (Feb. 11) and Gardner-Webb (Feb. 15).

High Point will hit the road for the last time as they travel to Radford on Feb. 22 and Presbyterian on Feb. 25.

The Panthers’ season will close with three games at the Millis Center against Longwood (Feb. 29), Charleston Southern (March 4) and Asheville (March 7).

Schedule link: https://highpointpanthers.com/schedule.aspx?path=wbball