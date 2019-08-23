Big South Announces HPU Men’s Basketball Slate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The High Point University men’s basketball team’s Big South Conference schedule has been announced, the conference announced Thursday (Aug. 22).

2019-20 HPU Schedule:

The conference slate moves to 18 games this season from 16 and the Panthers will have home-and-home matchups with eight schools, while only playing once against Hampton and at Campbell.

High Point opens conference play at Radford on Jan. 4 before opening up home action against Winthrop on Jan. 8. Back-to-back road contests against Presbyterian (Jan. 11) and UNC Asheville (Jan. 16) follow before Charleston Southern visits the Millis Center on Jan. 18.

The Panthers travel to USC Upstate on Jan. 20 before hosting Gardner-Webb (Jan. 23) and Longwood (Jan. 25). HPU travels to Campbell on Jan. 30 to close out the first half of conference play.

HPU hosts back-to-back home games against Hampton on Feb. 6 and Radford on Feb. 8 before traveling to Gardner-Webb (Feb. 10) and Charleston Southern (Feb. 13). The Purple & White hosts USC Upstate on Feb. 15 and Presbyterian on Feb. 20 before traveling to Longwood on Feb. 22.

Senior Day for the Panthers will be against UNC Asheville on Feb. 27, while conference play wraps up at Winthrop on Feb. 29.

The 2020 Big South Men’s Basketball Championship will again be a home-site/earned seed format that returned in 2017. First round games at the No. 6, 7 and 8 seeds open the Championship on Tuesday, March 3. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played at the No. 1 seed on Thursday-Friday, March 5-6, while the highest remaining seed will host the championship game on Sunday, March 8 at 1 p.m. on ESPN.

Six games could be selected for ESPNU/ESPNews Wildcard Broadcasts: Jan. 16 at UNC Asheville, Jan. 30 at Campbell, Feb. 6 vs. Hampton, Feb. 13 at Charleston Southern, Feb. 20 vs. Presbyterian and Feb. 27 vs. UNC Asheville.

Times for HPU’s non-conference and conference games will be confirmed soon.