Elon MSOC’s Matthews Named Preseason All-CAA

RICHMOND, Va. – Senior Luke Matthews of the Elon University men’s soccer team was named to the 2019 Preseason All-Colonial Athletic Association Soccer Team as announced by the league office on Thursday, Aug. 22.

CAA Release

The league also announced its 2019 Preseason Poll on Thursday. Elon was selected sixth by the CAA coaches with James Madison being tabbed as the league favorite. The Dukes tallied 61 points and five first-place votes, edging out UNCW who garnered 60 points and four first-place votes.

Hofstra was third in the league poll with 45 points followed by William & Mary (43) and Delaware (28) to round out the top five. The Phoenix (26), Northeastern (23), Drexel (22) and College of Charleston closed out the preseason ledger.

Matthews was the lone Elon representative on the preseason honors list, with 11 selections voted on by the league’s coaches. The Swindon, England, native was a first team All-CAA selection a year ago from his center back position and started every match he played in last season.

The Phoenix closes out its preseason schedule this Saturday, Aug. 24, with a friendly versus Campbell. That match is scheduled for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Rudd Field.