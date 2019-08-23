Football In Focus – The Videos – August 22, 2019
Andy Durham interviews Ray Linney, the first-ever black athlete at Ben L. Smith High School. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on August 22, 2019.
Andy Durham interviews Chris Zellous, Grimsley High School. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on August 22, 2019.
Andy Durham interviews Brian Schmidt, Carolina Cobras. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on August 22, 2019.
Andy Durham interviews Javondre Paige, Page High School. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on August 22, 2019.
Andy Durham interviews Jordan Williams, Smith High School. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on August 22, 2019.
