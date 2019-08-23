High School Football Tonight, in and around Guilford County:Our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week(NWG at Smith now set for 6pm)

**********McMichael at High Point Andrews Thursday with the Final of:High Point Andrews 52, McMichael 7**********

Here are the games for this Friday night…

All games set to kickoff at 7:30pm….

Dudley at West Forsyth….Dennis Williamson sending in scores in for us, from this game, on GreensboroSports Radio….

Southeast Guilford at Scotland County

Northern Guilford at Grimsley….This will be our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week on GreensboroSports Radio….Air time at 6:45pm and the kickoff coming from Jamieson Stadium, at 7:30pm….High School Football tonight, on GreensboroSports Radio…..Don Tilley will join us tonight on GreensboroSports Radio…Don Moore will have our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Scoreboard up and running tonight, on GreensboroSports.com….

Page at Davie County….D.J. Wagner covering this game for us on GreensboroSports.com…

Eastern Guilford at Northeast Guilford…Wyatt Smith in coverage for us, from this game on GreensboroSports.com….

Northwest Guilford at Smith……GAME TIME has been moved up to 6pm….

Southern Guilford at Ragsdale

Reidsville at High Point Central

WS Reynolds at Southwest Guilford

Morehead at Western Guilford

Cannon Academy(Concord) at High Point Christian Academy 7pm

Central Davidson at Bishop McGuinness

**********Looking for game spotters for us tonight on GreensboroSports.com and GreensboroSports Radio and if have any scores shoot them to Don Moore at dubbadon@gmail.com or hit us up on Twitter, at @gsosports…..**********If you can be a game spotter for us, contact me at andy@greensborosports.com, or text me at 336-601-4223….

Here’s our Top Ten High School Football Poll from GreensboroSports.com:

1)Dudley

2)Southeast Guilford

3)TIE:Page and Grimsley

5)Northern Guilford

6)Eastern Guilford

7)Ragsdale

8)Northeast Guilford

9)Southwest Guilford

10)Smith

Tonight’s picks to win the games in Week One:

Dudley

Southeast Guilford

Grimsley

Page

Northeast Guilford

Smith

Ragsdale

Reidsville

Southwest Guilford

Western Guilford

High Point Christian Academy

Central Davidson