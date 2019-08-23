High School Football Tonight, in and around Guilford County:Our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week(NWG at Smith now set for 6pm)
**********McMichael at High Point Andrews Thursday with the Final of:High Point Andrews 52, McMichael 7**********
Here are the games for this Friday night…
All games set to kickoff at 7:30pm….
Dudley at West Forsyth….Dennis Williamson sending in scores in for us, from this game, on GreensboroSports Radio….
Southeast Guilford at Scotland County
Northern Guilford at Grimsley….This will be our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week on GreensboroSports Radio….Air time at 6:45pm and the kickoff coming from Jamieson Stadium, at 7:30pm….High School Football tonight, on GreensboroSports Radio…..Don Tilley will join us tonight on GreensboroSports Radio…Don Moore will have our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Scoreboard up and running tonight, on GreensboroSports.com….
Page at Davie County….D.J. Wagner covering this game for us on GreensboroSports.com…
Eastern Guilford at Northeast Guilford…Wyatt Smith in coverage for us, from this game on GreensboroSports.com….
Northwest Guilford at Smith……GAME TIME has been moved up to 6pm….
Southern Guilford at Ragsdale
Reidsville at High Point Central
WS Reynolds at Southwest Guilford
Morehead at Western Guilford
Cannon Academy(Concord) at High Point Christian Academy 7pm
Central Davidson at Bishop McGuinness
Here’s our Top Ten High School Football Poll from GreensboroSports.com:
1)Dudley
2)Southeast Guilford
3)TIE:Page and Grimsley
5)Northern Guilford
6)Eastern Guilford
7)Ragsdale
8)Northeast Guilford
9)Southwest Guilford
10)Smith
Tonight’s picks to win the games in Week One:
Dudley
Southeast Guilford
Grimsley
Page
Northeast Guilford
Smith
Ragsdale
Reidsville
Southwest Guilford
Western Guilford
High Point Christian Academy
Central Davidson
Andy Durham said,
from Scotland County High School on Twitter:
Scots Football
@Scots_Football
GameDay
101 wins, 7 conf. championships, 4 eastern regional championships, and 1 state title over the first 8 years of this decade. Year 9 begins tonight.
Join us at Pate Stadium, an environment like no other. Come early, be loud, #PackThePate
