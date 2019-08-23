Men’s Summer Basketball League at Piedmont Classical High School

Who: Men (17 & Up)

What: Adult Open Basketball League

When: Sunday Afternoons (5pm, 6pm, 7pm, 8pm)

Where: Piedmont Classical High School(4100 Yanceyville Rd., Brown Summit, N.C.)

********************************************

* (20) minute halves, clock stops last (2) minutes of each half.

* Certified Referees

* Stats recorded for leading(scorer, rebounder, assists, & steals)

* Technical Fouls will be assessed for use of profanity, and will result in ejection from current game, players will be eligible to return next game.(NO EXCEPTIONS)

* Jerseys will be provided upon request

* All teams make playoffs, (10) week season from: September 8th-November 10th.

* Registration Fee: ($55) per player, team must have (6) paid registrations to be placed on schedule.

* Contact A’ziel Shalem(336)965-9268 to register team.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

