Men’s Summer Basketball League at Piedmont Classical High School
Who: Men (17 & Up)
What: Adult Open Basketball League
When: Sunday Afternoons (5pm, 6pm, 7pm, 8pm)
Where: Piedmont Classical High School(4100 Yanceyville Rd., Brown Summit, N.C.)
********************************************
* (20) minute halves, clock stops last (2) minutes of each half.
* Certified Referees
* Stats recorded for leading(scorer, rebounder, assists, & steals)
* Technical Fouls will be assessed for use of profanity, and will result in ejection from current game, players will be eligible to return next game.(NO EXCEPTIONS)
* Jerseys will be provided upon request
* All teams make playoffs, (10) week season from: September 8th-November 10th.
* Registration Fee: ($55) per player, team must have (6) paid registrations to be placed on schedule.
* Contact A’ziel Shalem(336)965-9268 to register team.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.