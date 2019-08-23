Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – August 23, 2019

Game of the Week Stream 1: Northern Guilford at Grimsley with Andy Durham and Don Tilley.

If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM

UPDATE #1 – 8:00 PM

1 Q

Northern Guilford – 0

Grimsley – 14

DELAYED

Dudley

West Forsyth

0 Q

Southeast Guilford

Scotland County

DELAYED

Page

Davie County

2 Q

Eastern Guilford – 7

Northeast Guilford – 0

HALF

Northwest Guilford –

Smith –

0 Q

Southern Guilford

Ragsdale

0 Q

Reidsville

High Point Central

1 Q

WS Reynolds – 0

Southwest Guilford – 13

0 Q

Morehead

Western Guilford

0 Q

Cannon Academy(Concord)

High Point Christian Academy

1 Q – Weather Delay

Central Davidson – 14

Bishop McGuinness – 0

2 Q

East Forsyth – 14

A.C. Reynolds – 0

1 Q

Asheboro – 0

Randleman – 7

1 Q

Glenn – 8

Ledford – 0

POSTPONED GAMES

Saturday

Reagan

Mt Tabor

Parkland

North Davidson

THURSDAY Final

McMichael – 7

High Point Andrews – 52

COMMENTS OFF UNTIL SCORE ARE FINAL

Send Us Your Scores

Email – scores@greensborosports.com

Twitter – @gsosports

SMS/Text – 336-303-1217