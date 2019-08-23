Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – August 23, 2019

Game of the Week Stream 1: Northern Guilford at Grimsley with Andy Durham and Don Tilley.
If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM

UPDATE #1 – 8:00 PM

1 Q
Northern Guilford – 0
Grimsley – 14

DELAYED
Dudley
West Forsyth

0 Q
Southeast Guilford
Scotland County

DELAYED
Page
Davie County

2 Q
Eastern Guilford – 7
Northeast Guilford – 0

HALF
Northwest Guilford –
Smith –

0 Q
Southern Guilford
Ragsdale

0 Q
Reidsville
High Point Central

1 Q
WS Reynolds – 0
Southwest Guilford – 13

0 Q
Morehead
Western Guilford

0 Q
Cannon Academy(Concord)
High Point Christian Academy

1 Q – Weather Delay
Central Davidson – 14
Bishop McGuinness – 0

2 Q
East Forsyth – 14
A.C. Reynolds – 0

1 Q
Asheboro – 0
Randleman – 7

1 Q
Glenn – 8
Ledford – 0

POSTPONED GAMES

Saturday
Reagan
Mt Tabor

Parkland
North Davidson

THURSDAY Final
McMichael – 7
High Point Andrews – 52

