Devin Sweet(Southeast Guilford HS) hittin’ the Street:Sweet moving from West Virginia Power to the Modesto, California Nuts

Former Southeast Guilford Falcon pitcher Devin Sweet has received the call….Sweet will be hittin’ street and going cross-country from the Class A West Virginia Power, and moving up to the Advanced A Modesto Nuts in the California League, a farm team of the Seattle Mariners.

Devin Sweet/5′ 11″/183 with West Virginia going (7-5)/3.06 ERA in 31 games with West Virginia and 12 starts….Impressive 23 BB’s/131 K’s….