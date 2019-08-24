Devin Sweet(Southeast Guilford HS) hittin’ the Street:Sweet moving from West Virginia Power to the Modesto, California Nuts
Former Southeast Guilford Falcon pitcher Devin Sweet has received the call….Sweet will be hittin’ street and going cross-country from the Class A West Virginia Power, and moving up to the Advanced A Modesto Nuts in the California League, a farm team of the Seattle Mariners.
RHP Devin Sweet assigned to Modesto Nuts from West Virginia Power.
Devin Sweet/5′ 11″/183 with West Virginia going (7-5)/3.06 ERA in 31 games with West Virginia and 12 starts….Impressive 23 BB’s/131 K’s….
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.