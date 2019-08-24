High School Football Saturday Morning Rewind with the Tilley Talley and our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists HS Football Game of the Week, Re-Do/Part II

Here we go with tonight’s lineup, what happened last night and a look ahead to Monday night…

**********Friday High School Football Finals and we call this the “Tilley Talley” in honor of our cohort, Don Tilley…**********

The one that sent shock waves around the old water cooler, just outside coaches Roger Brooks’, Pete Eller’s and Brett Stell’s former offices on College Road….

Western Guilford 20, Morehead 0

Northwest Guilford 35, Smith 12….They was called late in the 4th quarter and I would like to know what the final time was on the clock, when this game was called…

Southwest Guilford 35, WS Reynolds 28

from back on Thursday night:High Point Andrews 52, McMichael 7

For tonight and GreensboroSports’ Don Moore should have our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Scoreboard up and running again tonight, and here is the list of tonight’s/Saturday night’s contests….

Northern Guilford at Grimsley 6pm….Grimsley is up in this game, 14-0, with about 10:39 left to play in the second quarter….We will have this game for you over at Grimsley, with Grimsley AD Ethan Albright and Grimsley assistant AD Clayton Nance showing us some great accommodations and we look forward to being back over at Grimsley this evening on GreensboroSports Radio….Pregame at 5:45 and game resume at 6pm at Jamieson Stadium, on GreensboroSports Radio…Grimsley and Northern Guilford tonight, on GreensboroSports Radio….

More on the Tilley Talley for Saturday Night:

Page at Davie County 6pm….DJ Wagner at this game for GreensboroSports.com

Dudley at West Forsyth 6pm….Dennis Williamson at this game for GreensboroSports.com

Cannon Academy at High Point Christian Academy 7pm

Games that we see coming your way on Monday evening:

Eastern Guilford at Northeast Guilford 6:30pm, with Eastern Guilford leading NEG, 7-0, after a Kamell Smith TD pass, for Eastern Guilford….

(Wyatt Smith at this game for GreensboroSports.com)

Southern Guilford at Ragsdale 7pm, with Ragsdale up by 7 and the game resuming at 7…..

Southeast Guilford at Scotland County…Not sure about this time, but we are going with 7pm for now, since school is back in session on Monday…..

Reidsville at High Point Central 7pm

**********Still looking for more game spotters for the site, if you can send us scores and details from your game, get them to us at dubbadon@gmail.com(Don Moore) or to @gsosports on Twitter, or to 336-601-4223 and shoot us a text on your game to that 336-601-4223 number….**********